By EUobserver

British prime minister Boris Johnson apologised and his aide Allegra Stratton resigned on Wednesday after a video emerged of senior advisors joking about a Christmas party at Downing Street last year, when social events were banned under Covid-19 restrictions. Johnson said he did not know of the party and apologised for the "offence it has caused". Later on Wednesday, he announced tighter Covid-19 measures amid a surge of Omicron cases.