Ticker
No US troops going to Ukraine, Biden said
By EUobserver
US soldiers in Ukraine were "not on the table", US president Joe Biden has said after recently speaking with Russian president Vladimir Putin by phone, while promising spectacular economic sanctions if Russia again attacked Ukraine. "If in fact he [Putin] invades Ukraine, there will be severe [...] economic consequences like none he's ever seen or ever have been seen," Biden told press outside the White House on Wednesday, Reuters reports.