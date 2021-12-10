By EUobserver

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday warned rich countries against hoarding vaccines, following the emergence of the new Omicron variant. Experts argue that this is inefficient from the epidemiological and transmission perspective, Reuters reported. "There is risk that the global supply is again going to revert to high-income countries hoarding vaccine," WHO's vaccine director Kate O'Brien said. Just 7.5 percent of people living in Africa have been fully vaccinated.