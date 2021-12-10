By EUobserver

The European Consumer Organisation (BEUC) on Thursday welcomed an agreement reached on extending and updating roaming rules – an initiative widely-regarded as an EU success. But BEUC regrets that the final agreement does not include cheaper calls or messaging to another EU country. "Consumers still face disproportionate surcharges" for the so called intra-EU calls, they say. The current rules were due to expire at the end of June 2022.