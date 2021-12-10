Ticker
EU pledges €1.5bn at Biden's democracy summit
By EUobserver
The EU has launched a €1.5bn programme aimed at promoting human rights and democracy during 2021–2027, the European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday. The priorities include promoting equality, inclusion and respect for diversity, working towards the universal abolition of the death penalty, as well as supporting pluralist, participatory and representative democracies. EU funds will also support the UN high commissioner for human rights.