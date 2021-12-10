By EUobserver

EU governments agreed that Croatia was ready to join the passport-free 'Schengen' travel zone, in a move set to extend membership from 26 to 27 European states. "Croatia is ready," home-affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson said after meeting with EU interior ministers Thursday. Croatia joined the EU in 2013 and the EU Commission recommended its Schengen accession in 2019, but it was not yet clear when the formalities would be completed.