Macron: EU needs emergency response 'to control borders'
By EUobserver
French president Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that member states need an emergency mechanism to respond to threats at the bloc's external borders, Reuters reported. "A sovereign Europe is for me above all a Europe capable of controlling its borders," he said, arguing the EU countries are often "too slow to react". Macron said that the emergency mechanism would have to rely on cooperation with the EU border agency Frontex.