Friday

10th Dec 2021

Ticker

Macron: EU needs emergency response 'to control borders'

By

French president Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that member states need an emergency mechanism to respond to threats at the bloc's external borders, Reuters reported. "A sovereign Europe is for me above all a Europe capable of controlling its borders," he said, arguing the EU countries are often "too slow to react". Macron said that the emergency mechanism would have to rely on cooperation with the EU border agency Frontex.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

EU tables hate-crime rules to protect women

The initiative is particularly aimed at protecting women and the LGBTIQ community as EU member states are already required to criminalise crimes committed with a racist or xenophobic motivation.

News in Brief

  1. Macron: EU needs emergency response 'to control borders'
  2. Berlusconi to run for Italian president
  3. More UK military engineers go to Poland border
  4. Croatia 'ready' to join EU's free-travel zone
  5. Shell shareholders to approve moving to London
  6. EU pledges €1.5bn at Biden's democracy summit
  7. New roaming rules welcomed by consumer organisations
  8. WHO: 'Risk of rich countries hoarding vaccines'

Latest News

  1. EU tables hate-crime rules to protect women
  2. EU Commission's search-and-rescue proposal hits opposition
  3. Russia 'not planning' to attack Ukraine, ambassador says
  4. Brussels unveils rules for Uber, Deliveroo, and other gig workers
  5. EU green taxonomy becomes law, gas and nuclear postponed
  6. True value of digital advertising has come into sharp relief
  7. Where Germany's Greens and FDP will collide on environment
  8. 'Agriculture as sovereignty' under the French EU presidency

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us