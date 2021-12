By EUobserver

Former Italian leader Silvio Berlusconi has started campaigning to run for Italian president in early 2022, MPs in his Forza Italia party told The Guardian on Thursday. "I've met him twice in the last two weeks and he was totally fired up," one MP said. The 85-year old Berlusconi has been convicted of tax fraud and is still on trial for alleging bringing witnesses in a sex-party scandal years ago.