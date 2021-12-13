Monday

13th Dec 2021

Russia says Nato must 'disavow' Georgia and Ukraine promise

Russia's foreign ministry has said Nato should "officially disavow" a 2008 promise that Georgia and Ukraine will one day become members and create a "legally binding agreement" it will not place weapons that threaten Russia on its borders, even in Nato states. "This path must be traversed quickly," Russia deputy foreign minister Sergey Ryabkov said. EU foreign ministers meeting Monday will discuss Russia's threat of a new attack on Ukraine.

Ukraine arms-trafficking into Poland on rise

Efforts to smuggle firearms into Poland from the Ukraine are on the rise, says an internal EU document. Dated 30 November, the document notes firearms are also being trafficked from the EU towards Ukraine and Libya.

A war on immigration in Europe?

Europe is politically weak because its opponents know that nothing makes the European Council more nervous than a few thousand migrants trying to cross an external EU border. And these opponents, act accordingly. Lukashenko, for example.

EU tables hate-crime rules to protect women

The initiative is particularly aimed at protecting women and the LGBTIQ community as EU member states are already required to criminalise crimes committed with a racist or xenophobic motivation.

  2. MEP Androulakis elected Greek socialist leader
  3. France's New Caledonia's rejects independence in referendum
  4. Serb lawmakers vote in favour of quitting Bosnia
  5. Austrians protest mandatory vaccines
  6. Macron: EU needs emergency response 'to control borders'
  7. Berlusconi to run for Italian president
  8. More UK military engineers go to Poland border

  1. Revealed: Europe's 20 biggest meat and dairy firms' pollution
  3. EU summit focus on Covid-19 and Russia This WEEK
  5. Germany tells France: 'nuclear is not green'
  7. EU Commission's search-and-rescue proposal hits opposition
  8. Russia 'not planning' to attack Ukraine, ambassador says

