By EUobserver

Russia's foreign ministry has said Nato should "officially disavow" a 2008 promise that Georgia and Ukraine will one day become members and create a "legally binding agreement" it will not place weapons that threaten Russia on its borders, even in Nato states. "This path must be traversed quickly," Russia deputy foreign minister Sergey Ryabkov said. EU foreign ministers meeting Monday will discuss Russia's threat of a new attack on Ukraine.