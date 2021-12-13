By EUobserver

New Caledonia, France's archipelago of about 185,000 voters, 2,000 kilometres east of Australia, voted no in a referendum on independence, with 96.49 percent of the votes against independence, and only 3.51% were in favour, France24 reports. French president Emmanuel Macron said Sunday "France is more beautiful" with the Pacific islands included, adding "a period of transition is beginning, free from the binary choice of 'Yes' or 'No'."