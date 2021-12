By EUobserver

Serbs in the lower house of parliament in Bosnia's Republika Srpska voted on Saturday to pull out of the country's armed forces, judiciary, and tax system in what was, for now, a non-binding recommendation. "This is the moment of conquering the freedom for Republika Srpska," Serb leader Milorad Dodik told the parliament. "Bosnia is an experiment ... I don't believe it can survive," he also said.