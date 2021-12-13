Ticker
MEP Androulakis elected Greek socialist leader
By EUobserver
Greece's third-largest group in parliament on Sunday elected a European Parliament lawmaker as its new leader, Ekathimerini writes. Nikos Androulakis defeated former prime minister George Papandreou to lead the Movement for Change, a socialist coalition. Partial results shortly before 9 PM. showed the 42-year old Androulakis with 68.4 percent of the vote compared to 31.6 percent for the 69-year-old Papandreou. Papandreou called his rival to congratulate him.