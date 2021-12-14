Ticker
WHO: Omicron 'very high risk' but severity uncertain
By EUobserver
The Omicron variant, reported in more than 60 countries, poses a "very high" global risk, with some evidence that it evades vaccine protection but clinical data on its severity is limited, the World Health Organization said. Researchers said there was no evidence yet Omicron caused more severe disease. Analysis by Oxford University showed a drop in antibodies reacting to Omicron, with many blood samples showing no response.