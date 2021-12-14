Ticker
EU hesitates over China Olympics diplomatic boycott
By EUobserver
Lithuania's foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said Monday he would not attend the 2022 Olympic Games in China, as France and the Netherlands sought a common EU position to highlight Chinese human rights abuses. The bloc is, however, hesitant over whether to join the US, Canada, Australia and Britain in not sending their government officials to the Beijing Winter Games in February, fearful of Chinese retaliation, Reuters reported.