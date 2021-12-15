Ticker
Putin asks for 'immediate' talks with Nato on Russia's security
By EUobserver
Russian president Vladimir Putin said Tuesday in a phone call with the Finish president Sauli Niinsto that he wants "immediate" talks with the US and Nato over security guarantees, as tensions soar between Moscow and the West over Ukraine, AFP writes. The US and its allies have for weeks accused Russia of planning an invasion of its neighbour, warning of a massive coordinated sanctions response should Putin launch an attack.