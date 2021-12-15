By EUobserver

The dangers of Europe's people-smuggling underworld came to light in Hungary on Tuesday when a car, smuggling 10 migrants near the Hungarian-Serbian border, crashed, killing seven of those inside and injuring others. The accident happened after the driver sped away to avoid a police roadblock, overturned, and hit a house, Hungarian news agency MTI reported. Hungary stopped 2,419 people trying to cross its borders last week, police data said.