By EUobserver

Germany's opposition conservatives announced on Tuesday their plans to file a complaint with the country's Constitutional Court to review the supplementary budget for climate expenditure announced by the new government, Reuters reported. This week, the cabinet of chancellor Olaf Scholz passed a complementary fund to boost climate spending with a debt-financed injection of €60bn. "This is highly questionable. We will have it constitutionally reviewed," CDU leader Ralph Brinkhaus said.