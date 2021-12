By EUobserver

The US death toll from Covid-19 has passed 800,000, the Guardian writes. More than 200,000 of those lives were lost after vaccines became available last spring. The figure represents the highest reported toll of any country in the world. The US accounts for approximately 4 percent of the world's population, but about 15 percent of the 5.3 million known deaths from the coronavirus since the outbreak began two years ago.