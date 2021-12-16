Ticker
EU takes action to reduce methane leaks
By EUobserver
The European Commission unveiled on Wednesday the EU's first-ever legislative proposal aimed at reducing emissions in the energy sector, including strict rules to detect and repair methane leaks. It also introduces global monitoring rules to enhance data transparency of methane emissions from imports of oil, gas and coal into the EU. Under new rules, most venting and flaring practices which release methane into the atmosphere would also be prohibited.