EU takes action to reduce methane leaks

The European Commission unveiled on Wednesday the EU's first-ever legislative proposal aimed at reducing emissions in the energy sector, including strict rules to detect and repair methane leaks. It also introduces global monitoring rules to enhance data transparency of methane emissions from imports of oil, gas and coal into the EU. Under new rules, most venting and flaring practices which release methane into the atmosphere would also be prohibited.

EU Parliament debates the word 'Christmas'

Debates over Christian identity and the use of words like Christmas preoccupied the European Parliament plenary for over an hour. The debate was tabled by Manfed Weber, the leader of the centre-right EPP group.

EU pushes electric car charging-point rollout

The European Commission announced that some new and renovated buildings in the EU will need to be equipped with charging points for electric cars - as part of new efforts aimed at reducing the sector's emissions.

Opinion

Gas and nuclear: a lose-lose scenario for Eastern Europe

The strong advocacy of Central and Eastern European capitals for including fossil gas and nuclear power in the EU's green taxonomy only leads to another unsustainable energy lock-in for the region, leaving their grid exposed to third-country coercion.

