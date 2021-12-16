Ticker
EU tightens environmental criminal law
By EUobserver
The European Commission presented on Wednesday a proposal that clarifies current definitions of environmental crime offences, adding new provisions for the illegal timber trade, illegal ship recycling or illegal abstraction of water. Under the commission initiative, criminals can face 10 years in prison if an environmental offence causes death or serious injuries. In addition, the draft law is expected to make cross-border investigation and prosecution more effective.