Germany has expelled two Russian diplomats after a court ruling that Russia ordered the 2016 murder of a Chechen former soldier and asylum-seeker in Berlin. "Russian state authorities ordered the accused to liquidate the victim," the Berlin court's presiding judge Olaf Arnoldi said on the murder, which took place in broad daylight in a Berlin park. The verdict was "politically motivated", Russian ambassador to Germany, Sergei Nechayev, said.