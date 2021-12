By EUobserver

Police in Germany launched raids Wednesday against anti-vax activists accused of plotting to hurt the state premier of Saxony, Michael Kretschmer, due to his backing of anti-coronavirus measures. Germany's new chancellor, Olof Scholz, also promised to tackle "minority of hate-filled extremists" trying to overturn Germany's health rules, as well as "truth-denial" more broadly speaking, in his inaugural speech the same day.