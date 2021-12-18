By EUobserver

France will ban non-essential travel to and from the UK from the weekend, for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people, to slow the spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant that is causing record numbers of cases, AFP reported Thursday. The government wants to buy time for its vaccination-booster campaign. French citizens and EU nationals could still return, but will need a negative test, and a blanket quarantine will be enforced.