By EUobserver

The EU Commission on Friday unveiled a new proposal to ease medical flows from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, with conditions to ensure that UK-authorised medicines do not enter the EU market. Changing the rules on medicines and manufacturing authorisations highlights "the flexibility of the [Northern Ireland] protocol," said EU Commission vice-president Maroš Šefčovič. Meanwhile, Malta, Cyprus and Ireland will also benefit from certain legal exemptions for a three-year period.