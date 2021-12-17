Friday

17th Dec 2021

EU plan for Britain/Northern Ireland medicines

By

The EU Commission on Friday unveiled a new proposal to ease medical flows from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, with conditions to ensure that UK-authorised medicines do not enter the EU market. Changing the rules on medicines and manufacturing authorisations highlights "the flexibility of the [Northern Ireland] protocol," said EU Commission vice-president Maroš Šefčovič. Meanwhile, Malta, Cyprus and Ireland will also benefit from certain legal exemptions for a three-year period.

EU leaders divided over Omicron travel rules

EU leaders failed to guarantee a coordinated approach to travel measures for the Christmas holiday season during their summit meeting. Instead they stressed that boosters shots are "crucial" and "urgent" to curb the new wave of Covid-19 infections.

Sunday's election in Hong Kong - what EU can do

This election will be further tarnished by the total absence - for the first time in Hong Kong's history - of opposition parties, following the all-out war waged by Beijing against the city's historically spirited pro-democracy movement.

EU Parliament debates the word 'Christmas'

Debates over Christian identity and the use of words like Christmas preoccupied the European Parliament plenary for over an hour. The debate was tabled by Manfed Weber, the leader of the centre-right EPP group.

