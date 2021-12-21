Ticker
German defence minister: Russia will not 'dictate' terms to Nato
By EUobserver
German defence minister Christine Lambrecht said that Nato will discuss Russia's proposals for the alliance's military affairs on its eastern border, but it will not permit Moscow to "dictate" its security affairs, Deutsche Welle writes. Moscow provided a list of military demands on Friday to the US and its allies. These demands included withdrawing Nato's enhanced forward presence battalions from the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.