Ticker
EU suspends Africa training mission
By EUobserver
The EU has suspended its military mission in Central African Republic after Russian mercenaries began taking control of EU-trained soldiers. "The temporary suspension of our operations aims to avoid any overlapping with these mercenaries and ensure they do not use the Central African soldiers we have trained," general Jacques Langlade de Montgros, the commander of the EU mission, said in The Times. Dozens of EU instructors have already gone home.