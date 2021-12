By EUobserver

Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte announced on Saturday evening a sudden hard lockdown, ordering the closure of all but the most essential stores, as well as restaurants, hairdressers, gyms, museums and other public places from Sunday until at least 14 January. In a press conference, Rutte said that he was shocked over the rise of the new Omicron variant, leaving the government no other choice than going back into lockdown.