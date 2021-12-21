Ticker
Russia's Abramovich becomes EU national
By EUobserver
Russian oligarch and football club owner Roman Abramovich has got a Portuguese passport under a law allowing naturalisation of descendants of Sephardic Jews who had been persecuted by the Roman Catholic inquisition in early modern times. Thousands of Israelis have also secured EU nationality since the Portuguese law was passed in 2015. But most wealthy Russians have done it in recent times via buying passports from Cyprus or Malta instead.