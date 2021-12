By EUobserver

The European Commission on Monday approved the use of the vaccine Nuvaxovid, developed by Novavax, after a positive scientific recommendation by the Europan Medicine Agency. This is now the fifth Covid-19 vaccine authorised in the EU. Novavax is expected to deliver up to 100 million doses in the first quarter of 2022, but member states can purchase an additional 100 million doses over the course of next year and 2023.