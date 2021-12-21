By EUobserver

Ukrainian authorities have started a formal investigation into former president Petro Poroshenko, according to Reuters, accusing him of links to financing separatist forces in the eastern Donbass region. Officials said the investigation is linked to similar charges against pro-Russia MP Viktor Medvedchuk, who has been under house arrest for about six months. Poroshenko's party in October called those accusations a smokescreen to divert attention from the government's own wrongdoing.