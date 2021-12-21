Tuesday

21st Dec 2021

Ticker

Ukraine accuses former president Poroshenko of treason

Ukrainian authorities have started a formal investigation into former president Petro Poroshenko, according to Reuters, accusing him of links to financing separatist forces in the eastern Donbass region. Officials said the investigation is linked to similar charges against pro-Russia MP Viktor Medvedchuk, who has been under house arrest for about six months. Poroshenko's party in October called those accusations a smokescreen to divert attention from the government's own wrongdoing.

Will Christmas be cancelled again?

The surge of infections and emergence of the more-transmissible variant Omicron has raised concerns about possible lockdown restrictions in the EU, but for the thousands of Europeans who recently tested positive Christmas is already cancelled.

Amnesty: Belarus forces 'beat migrants seeking EU asylum'

Amnesty International documented numerous beatings by Belarus guards of migrants after being forced back into Belarus from EU states. The NGO spoke to 75 people lured to the borders with Poland, Lithuania and Latvia from Belarus.

Poland threatens to veto EU's Fit for 55

Poland's climate minister threatened to veto the bloc's landmark climate policy Fit for 55, with Portugal accusing others of lies over consumer energy prices.

Interview

EU struggles to fight disinformation within

The draft report on fighting foreign interference in the EU will be voted by the parliament plenary in March. The recommendations to the EU Commission include a mandatory code of conduct for digital platforms, and closing loopholes on party financing.

Opinion

Gift of giving at Xmas? Not unless EU tweaks rules

EU and national policymakers would do well to make a New Year's resolution to encourage a growing interest in donating to good causes far from home - by extending Europe's single market benefits to philanthropy.

