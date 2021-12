By EUobserver

Belgium's health ministers decided on Monday to start vaccinating children aged five to 11 with the so-called 'children's vaccine' of Pfizer, De Standaard writes. "Before Christmas vaccination centres will send the first invitations. After New Year the vaccinations will start," a spokesperson said. In Belgium, there are around 927,000 children between five and 11-years old. The eldest will receive their invitations first.