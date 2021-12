By EUobserver

More than 160 people drowned in two separate shipwrecks off the coast of Libya in the past week, a UN migration official has said, The Guardian reports. At least 102 were reported dead after their wooden boat capsized on Friday, while on Saturday the Libyan coastguard retrieved at least 62 bodies. The deaths bring the total number of people drowned this year on the central Mediterranean route to about 1,500.