By EUobserver

Denmark is to rent 300 prison cells from Kosovo to house non-EU prisoners convicted in Denmark and awaiting deportation to their home countries after serving their sentences. The €210m fee over the next 10 years will be used to help pay for Kosovo's green transition. Prisoners will be held at Gjilan, 50km from Pristina, from 2023, according to Danish rules and prison standards, with Danish ministers visiting the facility Tuesday.