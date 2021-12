By EUobserver

An EU travel ban on southern African states due to the Omicron variant was "inefficient", but member sates were reluctant to scrap it, EU justice commissioner Didier Reynders told Reuters Tuesday. "We [the EU Commission] will continue to push not only for diplomatic reasons, but also because it [the ban] is becoming inefficient. We have other tools," he said. South Africa was creating "huge pressure" over the ban, he said.