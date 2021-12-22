Ticker
Germany seeks to revive EU-China investment pact
By EUobserver
Germany's new chancellor Olof Scholz did not mention human rights in his first phone call with Chinese president Xi Jinping Tuesday, according to readouts, while focusing on improving trade relations instead. Scholz said he hoped a new China-EU Investment Agreement "will take effect as soon as possible", even though the European Parliament has blocked this because China blacklisted dozens of MEPs and EU officials in a sanctions dispute.