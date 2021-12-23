Ticker
EU launches probe against Poland over primacy of EU law
By EUobserver
In an escalation of the rule-of-law row, the EU Commission on Wednesday launched an infringement procedure against Poland because of "serious concerns" over the recent ruling by the country's controversial Constitutional Tribunal, which put into doubt the primacy of EU law. The commission argues that the ruling breaches the EU treaty. The EU executive also "has serious doubts on the independence and impartiality" of the tribunal itself.