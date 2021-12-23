Thursday

23rd Dec 2021

EU launches probe against Poland over primacy of EU law

By

In an escalation of the rule-of-law row, the EU Commission on Wednesday launched an infringement procedure against Poland because of "serious concerns" over the recent ruling by the country's controversial Constitutional Tribunal, which put into doubt the primacy of EU law. The commission argues that the ruling breaches the EU treaty. The EU executive also "has serious doubts on the independence and impartiality" of the tribunal itself.

EU states press for more detention, in asylum overhaul

Austria is citing hybrid-attacks to detain rejected asylum seekers for up to 20 weeks along Europe's frontier borders, while Poland wants to limit people's access to international protection at the borders.

Are nuclear and gas green? Depends if you ask EU or experts

The taxonomy for sustainable activities was meant to be a purely science-based classification system - but it has become bogged down by political infighting (not least between Paris and Berlin), threatening its credibility.

EU unveils plan to repay Covid recovery-fund borrowing

The European Commission has presented three new sources of revenues for the EU´s coffers aimed at repaying the emergency coronavirus recovery fund and supporting vulnerable households in the transition towards climate neutrality.

Podcasts: Nordic voices on the green transition

How close are we to battery-powered planes? What effect has Greta Thunberg had on the attitudes of her fellow Swedes? Is small-scale farming the future? These are some of the questions up for discussion in a new podcast series.

Covid as Medusa's raft

When you are told "we are all in the same boat", be suspicious. In fact, 205 years after the survivors of the Frigate of Medusa shipwreck were reduced to cannibalism to survive, "we are all on Medusa's raft".

