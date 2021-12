By EUobserver

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov confirmed on Wednesday that a first round of talks with the US and Nato have been agreed for the beginning of 2020, as he said Russia "doesn't want to take the path of confrontation," Deutsche Welle writes. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov added that the dialogue should aim for "concrete results and not become drawn out." Russia wants guarantees over the expansion of Nato.