By EUobserver

The UK announced on Wednesday that Covid-19 self-isolation will be reduced from 10 to seven days for those who test negative two days in a row with rapid lateral flow tests, Reuters reported. These self-tests, provided free by the UK's National Health Service, can provide a result in 15 to 30 minutes. "We want to reduce the disruption from Covid-19 to people's everyday lives," British health minister Sajid Javid said.