By EUobserver

Dutch prosecutors on Wednesday demanded life sentences for three Russians and a Ukrainian charged with murder over the shooting down a passenger jet over Ukraine in 2014, Reuters reported. They said the defendants helped supply a missile system and used it to fire a rocket at the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17. The four, named as Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinsky, Oleg Pulatov and Leonid Kharchenko, are all at large.