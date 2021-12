By EUobserver

Belgium will shut down all seven of its nuclear reactors by 2025 but will not close the door on new-generation nuclear technology, AFP reported. The government agreed on "investments of around €100m on small modular reactors". Phasing-out nuclear power has been enshrined in law since 2003. The French-speaking liberal MR party argued against completely abandoning nuclear power, a strategy proposed by Flemish green energy minister Tinne Van der Straeten.