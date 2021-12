By EUobserver

Germany recorded its first death from the omicron variant of the coronavirus on Thursday, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) health agency announced, Deutsche Welle writes. The RKI said the person was between the ages of 60 and 79. So far 3,198 omicron cases have been detected in Germany — with an increase in cases of 25 percent from Wednesday to Thursday. Of these, 48 people were treated in the hospital.