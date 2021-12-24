Ticker
Italian court drops case against migrant rescue captain
By EUobserver
An Italian court dropped investigations related to charges of aiding illegal migration against Carola Rackete, the former captain of German rescue vessel Sea-Watch 3, according to DPA. On June 29, 2019, the Sea-Watch 3 entered the port of the Italian island of Lampedusa despite being banned from doing so. Italy's interior minister at the time was far-right politician Matteo Salvini. The ship still carries out migrant rescues in the Mediterranean.