By EUobserver

An Italian court dropped investigations related to charges of aiding illegal migration against Carola Rackete, the former captain of German rescue vessel Sea-Watch 3, according to DPA. On June 29, 2019, the Sea-Watch 3 entered the port of the Italian island of Lampedusa despite being banned from doing so. Italy's interior minister at the time was far-right politician Matteo Salvini. The ship still carries out migrant rescues in the Mediterranean.