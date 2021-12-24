Ticker
EU defence needs 'green' investors, firm says
By EUobserver
The EU should put defence-industry spending on its new list of green-friendly investments in order to stimulate the sector, Italian aerospace firm Leonardo has said. "If the defence industry is put on the naughty list ... the money will go elsewhere," Leonardo's chief financial officer Alessandra Genco said. "This is particularly true for thousands of small and medium enterprises in Europe, which have less bargaining power with banks," she added.