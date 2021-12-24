Friday

24th Dec 2021

Ticker

EU defence needs 'green' investors, firm says

By

The EU should put defence-industry spending on its new list of green-friendly investments in order to stimulate the sector, Italian aerospace firm Leonardo has said. "If the defence industry is put on the naughty list ... the money will go elsewhere," Leonardo's chief financial officer Alessandra Genco said. "This is particularly true for thousands of small and medium enterprises in Europe, which have less bargaining power with banks," she added.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Exclusive

EU states press for more detention, in asylum overhaul

Austria is citing hybrid-attacks to detain rejected asylum seekers for up to 20 weeks along Europe's frontier borders, while Poland wants to limit people's access to international protection at the borders.

Analysis

Are nuclear and gas green? Depends if you ask EU or experts

The taxonomy for sustainable activities was meant to be a purely science-based classification system - but it has become bogged down by political infighting (not least between Paris and Berlin), threatening its credibility.

News in Brief

  1. UK: Omicron has 50 to 70 percent smaller hospitalisation rate
  2. Bulgaria to pay pensioners to get vaccine
  3. Belarusians face jail for reading US news agency
  4. EU defence needs 'green' investors, firm says
  5. Italian court drops case against migrant rescue captain
  6. Germany: First death from omicron variant
  7. Macron and Draghi unite for more flexible EU fiscal rules
  8. Belgium to close all nuclear reactors by 2025

Latest News

  1. Putin underlines EU gas needs amid Ukraine threat
  2. Almost 800 people stranded at sea on Xmas Eve on rescue boats
  3. Europe readies to restrict use of toxic 'forever chemicals'
  4. Ukrainian gas supplier accuses Gazprom of market abuse
  5. EU states press for more detention, in asylum overhaul
  6. Are nuclear and gas green? Depends if you ask EU or experts
  7. EU unveils plan to repay Covid recovery-fund borrowing
  8. Podcasts: Nordic voices on the green transition

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us