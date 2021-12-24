Ticker
Belarusians face jail for reading US news agency
By EUobserver
People who subscribed to US online news agency Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty in Belarus could face up to six years in prison after authorities listed it as an "extremist" organisation Thursday, Reuters reports. Belarus already holds more than 850 political prisoners since a crackdown began on pro-democracy protesters last year. Some EU states "might not survive" Belarus counter-sanctions being readied in response to EU measures, Belarus also said this week.