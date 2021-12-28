By EUobserver

The situation on the Polish-Belarusian border was "calm" over the Christmas weekend, Poland's deputy-interior minister Błażej Poboż said Sunday. "The number of [irregular crossing] attempts is getting smaller, as is the number of people involved," he added. He estimated there were between 3,000 and 4,000 people in the border zone, where temperatures fell to minus 11 degrees Celsius this weekend, amid an ongoing Polish ban on access for aid workers.